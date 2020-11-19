Blessings4Ever Senior Living holds drive-thru turkey giveaway during pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a parking lot filled with blessings in the form of 500 free turkeys at Broad and Lehigh.They were being given out by Blessings4Ever Senior Living in North Philadelphia, one of the neighborhoods hit hardest by the pandemic.Blessings4Ever, a minority owned home care agency, has been blessing their clients and caregivers during the holidays for more than 5 years"Oh, it means a lot to me because I didn't have one to buy; they do it every year and they just help the people that can't help themselves," client Regina Marsha said.This year, the home care agency switched to a drive-thru because of COVID."We love serving our community. We love being able to do the event and it just brings a cheerfulness, it brings happiness to this community that's been hit hard by the pandemic," spokesperson Douglas Kennedy said.Car after car was served by volunteers, each giving a little something to be thankful for."I'm blessed with it because they do a whole lot of great work. A whole lot of family getting together and we can't do that now because of COVID-19, so we take one day at a time," caregiver Jacqueline Goode said.Blessings4Ever is already thinking about Christmas. Their annual party on the Spirit of Philadelphia won't be a possibility given COVID 19. But they want to do another food drive given that food insecurity in the area is at an all time high."I think it means the world to people. Our company is always about family, about people, about compassion," Kennedy said.And their longtime client Regina Marsh said this service has truly been a blessing when many need it most."They take the time to check in on you, just to say 'hi' and that's a blessing, and that's what some people need sometimes," Marsh said.