3 tractor trailers catch fire at repair shop in Bustleton, officials investigating

There is still no word on what caused the flames.

Sunday, March 17, 2024
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating what caused three tractor trailers to catch fire in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a trailer repair shop on the 9300 block of Blue Grass Road.

When they arrived, they found at least three trailers on fire.

It took about 20 minutes to put the fire out.

The Fire Marshall was called to the scene.

There is still no word on what caused the flames.

