Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-476 in Radnor, Delaware County

RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A collision involving two tractor-trailers is causing major traffic delays in Delaware County Friday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-476 between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Clyde Road in Radnor.

Traffic is currently shut down in both directions.

Action News has confirmed that at least one person was injured in the wreck. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

