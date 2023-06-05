Multi-vehicle crash shuts down NB Blue Route in Lower Merion; 3 injured

A multi-vehicle crash shut down the northbound Blue Route in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County.

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of the Blue Route in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of I-476 near Old Gulph Road.

Action News is told the collision involved at least three vehicles.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed a toppled U-Haul trailer, a jackknifed truck and another severely damaged vehicle.

Debris could be seen scattered all over the roadway.

Authorities say at least three people were injured in the crash.

All three victims were taken to Lankenau Medical Center with various injuries. No specifics have been released.

The crash has closed the northbound lanes of the highway. All traffic is being detoured off at Route 30/Villanova.

Drivers are told to expect delays in the area.