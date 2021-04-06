Body found in Southwest Philadelphia identified as missing pregnant woman from Delaware County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10488765" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials say 21-year-old Dianna Brice went missing on Tuesday, March 30, and was last seen at K Laundry with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified a body found in a wooded area of Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night as a pregnant woman from Delaware County who went missing last week.Twenty-one-year-old Dianna Brice of Lansdowne, Pa. was last seen on Tuesday, March 30.Her family said Brice, a mother of a young boy, was 14 weeks pregnant.The identity of the body was confirmed by the Upper Darby Police Department, which is handling the investigation.Action News was there Monday night as police searched the scene where the body was found in the area of 58th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.Brice's mother Betty Cellini said her daughter has a life-threatening medical condition and hadn't taken her medication in a week.Police said Brice was last seen at K Laundry with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith, at about 1 p.m. last Tuesday on Church Lane in Yeadon, Delaware County.Her mother said Brice and Smith had gotten into an argument."He goes, 'She don't want to even talk to me.' I said, 'I don't care, she's pregnant with your child,'" said Cellini.About two hours later, police said Smith's 2018 black Ford Fusion was found on fire in the area of 59th and Florence streets in Philadelphia.The car was found about a mile from where police said the body was discovered in the woods.