body found

Body found in Southwest Philadelphia identified as missing pregnant woman from Delaware County

EMBED <>More Videos

Body found in SW Philly identified as missing pregnant woman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified a body found in a wooded area of Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night as a pregnant woman from Delaware County who went missing last week.

Twenty-one-year-old Dianna Brice of Lansdowne, Pa. was last seen on Tuesday, March 30.

Her family said Brice, a mother of a young boy, was 14 weeks pregnant.

The identity of the body was confirmed by the Upper Darby Police Department, which is handling the investigation.

Action News was there Monday night as police searched the scene where the body was found in the area of 58th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.

SEE ALSO: Mother pleads for safe return of missing pregnant daughter last seen in Delaware County
EMBED More News Videos

Officials say 21-year-old Dianna Brice went missing on Tuesday, March 30, and was last seen at K Laundry with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith.



Brice's mother Betty Cellini said her daughter has a life-threatening medical condition and hadn't taken her medication in a week.

Police said Brice was last seen at K Laundry with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith, at about 1 p.m. last Tuesday on Church Lane in Yeadon, Delaware County.

Her mother said Brice and Smith had gotten into an argument.

"He goes, 'She don't want to even talk to me.' I said, 'I don't care, she's pregnant with your child,'" said Cellini.

About two hours later, police said Smith's 2018 black Ford Fusion was found on fire in the area of 59th and Florence streets in Philadelphia.

The car was found about a mile from where police said the body was discovered in the woods.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiaupper darby townshipmissing personbody foundpregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
2 facing murder charges after body parts found in U-Haul
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
Woman found naked, on fire in Fairmount Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden moving US COVID vaccine eligibility date to April 19: official
Police identify 25-year-old man fatally shot in Old City
Man shot, killed by police officer after stealing vehicle: Sources
Delaware expands vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+
Police: 2 people shot, suspect 'down' in MD
'Final Jeopardy' response surprises guest host Aaron Rodgers
New CDC guidance favors soap over disinfectants to stop COVID-19
Show More
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy | LIVE
WATCH: 'One Shining Moment' recaps Baylor's run to championship
'American Idol' recap: Monday's performances
Congresswoman highlights threat spotted lanternflies pose to beer, wine industry
NYC transplant starts bagel business in Philly with focus on giving back
More TOP STORIES News