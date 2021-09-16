crime

Man confesses to killing girlfriend; body found near trail in Lower Providence Township: Sources

The discovery was made near the Schuylkill River Trail's Betzwood Trailhead in Lower Providence Township.
LOWER PROVIDENCE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman's body was discovered Thursday in Montgomery County after a man confessed to killing his girlfriend, sources confirm to Action News.

Sources say the man walked into the Upper Darby Police Department saying, "You want to talk to me because I want to talk to you about killing my girlfriend."

The suspect allegedly stabbed the woman to death on the trail over the weekend.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says the man is currently in custody and being questioned. No charges have been filed at this time.

Meanwhile, officers in Upper Darby Township are currently searching the suspect's home located on the 200 block of Copley Road.

The woman is not being identified at this time. An autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office is scheduled for Friday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident in Lower Providence Township is asked to call the Montgomery County Detectives' Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648).

