Parts of Delaware County under boil water advisory

BETHEL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A boil water advisory is in effect for several Veolia water customers in Delaware County due to a water main break.

The utility advises the estimated 1,550 customers in Bethel Township and Concord Township in the southern part of the county should boil their water until further notice.

The affected area is highlighted in blue on the map.

Veolia says a contractor working at Naamans Creek Road and Route 202 damaged a water main resulting in the break.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.