Good Morning America Book Club chooses Philadelphia author's novel

On Tuesday they announced the pick for October, and it has tremendous Philadelphia roots and an even more powerful storyline.
'We Are Not Like Them' is a novel by Christine Pride and Philadelphia resident and Bucks County native Jo Piazza.
It's a story about race, friendship, forgiveness, and justice.
Action News spoke with the authors who say the inspiration for their story is set in Philadelphia.
It's about a black news anchor named Riley and her best friend, a white woman named Jen. Their relationship is tested when Jen's husband, a Philadelphia police officer, shoots an unarmed Black teenager.
"First and foremost, we wanted to write a story about an interracial friendship because we had not seen one on the page that we thought was rich and nuanced," Piazza said. "What we hope is that readers will read this and feel less afraid to have these hard conversations that we know people are hungry to have. We know you want to have them, but there's a lot of fear about how to start."
Pride said, "We wanted to use the book as a starting point. Those are the kind of conversations that we want this book to start."
The ladies were on GMA when they made the big announcement, adding 'We Are Not Like Them' to their list of coveted book club picks for October.
The authors will be featured again on GMA next week. They say Philadelphia is the third main character of the book.