CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Employees at a Christiana, Delaware restaurant were forced to evacuate Friday morning after a fire broke out inside.

It happened around 11 a.m. at Border Cafe in the 400 block of Stanton Christiana Road.

Firefighters attacked the flames from several angles, including from above as the fire spread to the roof of the building.

No one was injured.

An investigation into the cause of this fire continues.