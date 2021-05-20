Borgata brings back live entertainment at 50% capacity

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As of Thursday, live entertainment is officially back at the Borgata in Atlantic City.
The hotel and casino is kicking off the return of in-person shows with a lineup of comedic talent set to perform on the Borgata Comedy Club stage at The Music Box.
"We're so excited that we have the opportunity to bring entertainment back long overdue," says Melonie Johnson, the president & COO of Borgata. "We couldn't wait to do this and we're very excited, but we wanted to do it the right way, meaning the safe way."
Starting Thursday, each show will feature three back-to-back headline performances by renowned comics with shows through June 5.
It's been over a year since the doors closed and the stages went dark and they're happy to get those lights back on, slowly and safely.
This initial phase of entertainment allows for 50% of the room's capacity with a maximum of 250 guests
"Right now, we're still at the six feet of social distancing," Johnson said. "It does restrain us on what we can and cannot do depending on the cost of the show. So, as long as we have those restrictions still in place, we will continue to do smaller acts to entertain our guests."
Borgata plans to add more entertainment and bigger shows once more restrictions are lifted.
