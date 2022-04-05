Borgata Casino holding 2 hiring events

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City is beginning a hiring blitz for the spring and summer rush.
The Borgata is holding job interviews Tuesday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 5 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Management is seeking full-time and part-time workers to run casino games, finance, hospitality, marketing and more.
No appointment is required.
You just need to show up with your ID and a resume.
The hiring event takes place at Event Center inside the Borgata on 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City.
For more information visit Borgata's website.
