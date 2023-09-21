MGM Resorts, Atlantic City casino fully operational again after cyberattack

Digital keys, ATMs, sports gambling kiosks, and certain slot machines have not been available since September 10.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- After more than a week, MGM Resorts International says its systems are fully functional following a cyberattack that stymied operations across the country.

The cyberattack also impacted Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Digital keys, ATMs, sports gambling kiosks, and certain slot machines have not been available since September 10.

On Wednesday, nearly everything impacted is operating as it should except for online hotel reservations.

MGM is continuing to allow guests to cancel their hotel reservations without penalty through Sunday.