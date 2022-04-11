7-year-old Bucks County boy donates his Disney World fund to Ukraine

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 7-year-old-boy who has been saving up for a trip to Walt Disney World has been moved by the war in Ukraine to give every penny of his money to those who really need it.Nicholas Perrin of Bucks County saved $250 over the past two years with the Florida trip in mind.At church, Nicholas learned about the outreach effort for the war victims.He told his mom he wanted to help the children of Ukraine get new toys."Because they aren't at home anymore," Nicholas said.His family donated all of his Disney money, plus supplies, through Christian Life Center in Bensalem.The supplies will go to the United Ukrainian American Relief, and the donated money will help the Convoy of Hope Ukraine.Nicholas said he hopes his money helps, and he's wishing all the people of Ukraine a lot of "luck."Nicholas hasn't given up on his wish, either.He has already opened up a new savings jar for Disney that he hopes will fill up fast.