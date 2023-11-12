Pa. Boy Scouts leader inspires son on the road to Eagle Scout

Michael Frederick is a Boy Scouts leader, a first responder in his fire department, and an inspiration to his son.

UPPER FREDERICK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Michael Frederick is a Troop 73 Boy Scouts of America Leader in Upper Frederick Township, but that's only the beginning of his roles of responsibility.

Frederick is also a firefighter in his local fire company, and a member in many community activities.

"It gets crazy, but you find time for the things that mean the most to you. It's very important, so somehow you find it," said Frederick.

One of his main roles in the troop includes him teaching the scouts about citizenship.

"Just looking at everything he does, it just shows that he truly cares about his community...no matter where he is...if you need something, one phone call and he's there," said Assistant Scoutmaster Bob Ramsey.

Frederick has been involved in the troop since his son was a young age, who is now on the verge of becoming an Eagle Scout.

"I see him every day, almost every minute of my life. He's a good guy and I love him," said Michael Frederick's son of the same name.

With Frederick as one of his son's Scout Leaders, he acts as a role model for his son's future endeavors.

"I'll be involved as long as I can. My son Michael is an Eagle candidate right now. And then, it would warm my heart to have him alongside in a leadership position," said Michael Frederick.