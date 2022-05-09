musikfest

Boyz II Men to headline Musikfest Preview Night in Bethlehem, Pa.

Musikfest takes place August 5 to 14. Preview Night is August 4.
By
Boyz II Men to open Musikfest 2022

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's own Boyz II Men will be kicking off this year's Musikfest in Bethlehem.

The Grammy and Billboard winning trio of Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman will headline Musikfest Preview Night on Thursday, August 4.

They'll be performing on the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza.

You're sure to hear their classic hits like "MotownPhilly" and "End of the Road."

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. to ArtsQuest members and to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. at musikfest.org.

Musikfest takes place August 5 to 14.

The lineup includes Kip Moore, Ziggy Marley - a Live Tribute to his Father, Counting Crows, Willie Nelson & Family, Kelsea Ballerini, Alabama and Poison.

6abc is a proud partner of Musikfest.
