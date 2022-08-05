Social media abuzz over Home Depot shoplifting suspect's resemblance to Bradley Cooper

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shoplifting suspect in Georgia is getting lots of attention for his likeness to a famous actor from the Philadelphia area.
The Henry County Police Department said the suspect stole a rotary laser kit from a Home Depot in McDonough on July 23.
The police department posted photos of the suspect showing him casually rolling out the kit on a cart.
According to Home Depot's website, the kit can cost hundreds of dollars.
After the public got a good look at the photos, many left comments saying they think the suspect resembled Jenkintown native Bradley Cooper:
"Bradley Cooper has seen better days."
"I came to comment that it looked like Bradley Cooper. Glad I wasn't alone. But seriously is this not a prank!? Is it not BC!?"
One other comment read, "Must be hard...keepin it so hardcore," referencing 'A Star is A Born,' Cooper's film with Lady Gaga.
Police say anyone with information on the suspect's true identity should give them a call.
MORE TOP STORIES: