Social media abuzz over Home Depot shoplifting suspect's resemblance to Bradley Cooper

"But seriously is this not a prank!?" one Facebook user said.

Many people are seeing a resemblance between this shoplifting suspect and an Academy Award nominee from the Philadelphia area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shoplifting suspect in Georgia is getting lots of attention for his likeness to a famous actor from the Philadelphia area.

The Henry County Police Department said the suspect stole a rotary laser kit from a Home Depot in McDonough on July 23.

The police department posted photos of the suspect showing him casually rolling out the kit on a cart.

According to Home Depot's website, the kit can cost hundreds of dollars.

After the public got a good look at the photos, many left comments saying they think the suspect resembled Jenkintown native Bradley Cooper:

"Well, this is easy. Bradley Cooper. There ya go."



"Bradley Cooper has seen better days."



"I came to comment that it looked like Bradley Cooper. Glad I wasn't alone. But seriously is this not a prank!? Is it not BC!?"

One other comment read, "Must be hard...keepin it so hardcore," referencing 'A Star is A Born,' Cooper's film with Lady Gaga.

Police say anyone with information on the suspect's true identity should give them a call.

