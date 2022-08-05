Scorching heat on the lineup at Musikfest; Boyz II Men opens preview night

In its 39th year, Musikfest opened its preview night on Thursday with Boyz II Men, just another reason why attendees said they're braving the scorching temperature.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There was no shortage of sun or heat at Musikfest on Thursday.

"It's too hot," said Niccolo Gonzalez of Bethlehem. "I came from work and I'm wearing pants right now, I need to switch it up."

"I think that I am looking forward to seeing Boyz II Men," said Matt Wells of Bethlehem. "It doesn't matter what the weather looks like but I do wish at the same time it wasn't the hottest day of Musikfest."

In its 39th year, Musikfest opened its preview night on Thursday with Boys II Men, just another reason why attendees said they're braving the scorching temperature.

"It's hot but wouldn't miss the first-day preview," said Jodie Johnson of Bethlehem. "The music, the food, the excitement of people being out and about after being enclosed for so long with COVID."

"I think it's very relaxing, and if people complain, I just tell them to think about when the weather is really cold," said Raphael Camber of Bethlehem.

And for the next week and a half of the event, organizers are warning attendees to take note of what your body is telling you, take periodic shade breaks and of course, stay hydrated.

"It's really important especially when it's this hot to drink, not just when you're thirsty, but to hydrate all the time," said Shannon Keith, director of communications for ArtsQuest. "If you are indulging in some of the wonderful adult beverages, if you're old enough to, then obviously alternate. Don't just stick to the alcohol but supplement some water."

The festival also has first aid tents and misting fans throughout the venue.

Musikfest funs from August 5 to 14. Click here for a full list of the lineup.

6abc is a proud partner of Musikfest.