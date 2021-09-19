Sports

Philadelphia Eagles believe DE Brandon Graham tore Achilles, source tells ESPN

Defensive end Brandon Graham sustained the injury on a non-contact play late in the first half.
EMBED <>More Videos

WATCH NOW: Live Postgame Show: Eagles vs. 49ers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham suffered an Achilles injury in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and there's belief it's a season-ending tear, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Coach Nick Sirianni said the team was "fearful" of what the injury might be but didn't want to speculate until the test results are in.

SEE ALSO: Eagles fall to 49ers 17-11 in home opener at Linc

Graham sustained the injury on a non-contact play late in the first half. Several players offered their encouragement as he was assisted off the sideline and led to the cart to be taken inside.

Guard Brandon Brooks left with a chest injury in the first half and did not return. Sirianni said the team was still gathering information on the extent of the injury.

Derrick Gunn first reported that the team believes Graham tore an Achilles.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphianflphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Eagles fall to 49ers 17-11 | WATCH NOW: Live Postgame Show
1 hospitalized after group of street racers attract large crowd
Searches continue for Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie
Eagles fans allowed to tailgate for first time in two seasons
Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in separate North Philly shootings
Temple student critical after being struck by vehicle
AccuWeather: Sunny and Comfortable
Show More
Officials: 1 dead, 2 injured in Southwest Philadelphia fire
France's Notre Dame cathedral secured at last. Next: rebuild
Two teens injured in West Philadelphia shooting
Heavy police presence as protesters trickle in for DC rally
SpaceX crew successfully splashes down off Florida coast
More TOP STORIES News