Philadelphia Eagles believe DE Brandon Graham tore Achilles, source tells ESPN

Coach Nick Sirianni said the team was "fearful" of what the injury might be but didn't want to speculate until the test results are in.
Graham sustained the injury on a non-contact play late in the first half. Several players offered their encouragement as he was assisted off the sideline and led to the cart to be taken inside.
Guard Brandon Brooks left with a chest injury in the first half and did not return. Sirianni said the team was still gathering information on the extent of the injury.
Derrick Gunn first reported that the team believes Graham tore an Achilles.