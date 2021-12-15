Rescued dogs, cats from Kentucky tornadoes up for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Dozens of dogs and cats who survived the deadly tornadoes in Kentucky have made their way to the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Delaware in search of a forever home...
And before the doors could even open Wednesday, people were already lined up and ready to adopt.
Emily Gomer was first in line at the New Castle shelter this morning, ready to take a sweet tan puppy back to her family farm.
She says she follows the shelter's social media pages, and instantly fell in love with little Buck.
"I saw they were rescuing these from Kentucky and I just saw the picture of them and knew I had to have one of them," she said.
The local organization traveled to Kentucky this past weekend to transport animals already at the shelters, so that the Kentucky Humane Society could continue rescuing and reuniting pets with their owners.
The tornadoes killed dozens of people and demolished thousands of homes, the clean up is far from over.
"We weren't able to get a flight around that quickly, so our team really stepped up. And we loaded up the bus with everything we needed and we were on the road in less than 24 hours to get down there," said Communications Manager, Arynn Brucie.
The no-kill shelter says their bus can carry about 120 animals, so they estimate that's how many they rescued.
Given the number of people lined up outside before the doors opened, the shelter estimated that most of the animals would get adopted, but say they'll have more up for adoption this week.
To view animals up for adoption, visit: https://bvspca.org/
