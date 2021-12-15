Pets & Animals

Rescued dogs, cats from Kentucky tornadoes up for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA

EMBED <>More Videos

Rescued animals from Kentucky up for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Dozens of dogs and cats who survived the deadly tornadoes in Kentucky have made their way to the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Delaware in search of a forever home...

And before the doors could even open Wednesday, people were already lined up and ready to adopt.

Emily Gomer was first in line at the New Castle shelter this morning, ready to take a sweet tan puppy back to her family farm.

She says she follows the shelter's social media pages, and instantly fell in love with little Buck.

RELATED: Ways you can help tornado victims in Kentucky

"I saw they were rescuing these from Kentucky and I just saw the picture of them and knew I had to have one of them," she said.

The local organization traveled to Kentucky this past weekend to transport animals already at the shelters, so that the Kentucky Humane Society could continue rescuing and reuniting pets with their owners.

The tornadoes killed dozens of people and demolished thousands of homes, the clean up is far from over.

"We weren't able to get a flight around that quickly, so our team really stepped up. And we loaded up the bus with everything we needed and we were on the road in less than 24 hours to get down there," said Communications Manager, Arynn Brucie.

The no-kill shelter says their bus can carry about 120 animals, so they estimate that's how many they rescued.

Given the number of people lined up outside before the doors opened, the shelter estimated that most of the animals would get adopted, but say they'll have more up for adoption this week.

To view animals up for adoption, visit: https://bvspca.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswilmingtonspcadogsanimal rescuecatsanimalstornadopet adoption
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News