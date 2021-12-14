tornado

Area volunteers head to Kentucky | Ways you can help tornado victims

"We continue to need the support, the love, and the prayers of everybody out there," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
By
How you can help areas impacted by Friday's tornadoes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Help is coming from around the country to assist areas ravaged by Friday's tornadoes.

Two volunteers have been dispatched to Kentucky from the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania chapter.

The Red Cross is working on the ground to ensure people have food, shelter, supplies and emotional support.

RELATED | How to help tornado victims: American Red Cross, Western Kentucky relief fund accepting donations

Theresa Young has been with the American Red Cross serving Delmarva for four years as the Executive Director.

"I'm currently being deployed to Mayfield Kentucky, and in Mayfield, as we know they've lost their town," Young said. "There have been lives lost, and we want to help the community in any way we can, as we look forward to helping them heal and move forward- and it's going to be difficult."

Brandywine Valley SPCA traveled to Kentucky and was heading back with 75 dogs and cats that need homes.

Shelters in Louisville must be emptied to become an emergency hub for animals throughout tornado impacted communities.

Anyone looking to help can make an appointment with the Red Cross to donate blood in the days and weeks ahead.

You can also donate money. Physical goods need to be sorted and moved, but cash is quick and fluid, according to officials.

You can donate to Red Cross Disaster Relief by visiting Redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS - just indicate you want your donation to go to the tornado relief effort.

You can also text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation from your mobile phone.
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiabala cynwydtrentonamerican red crosstornadou.s. & worldvolunteerismsevere weather
