Brandywine Valley SPCA seeking foster families for doggy holiday sleepovers

The SPCA is seeking foster families for a holiday sleepover from Christmas Eve to January 3.
This year's sleepovers will focus on finding families to welcome the shelter's most overlooked dogs.
"These are terrific companions that may be overlooked for a number of reasons," said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. "They may be a little older, they may need a home as an only pet, or they might be scared in the kennels and not show their best to adopters. All of them deserve the love of a family over the holidays."
Each volunteer will be given a Big Barker dog bed during the sleepovers.
