Brandywine Valley SPCA seeking foster families for doggy holiday sleepovers

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Brandywine Valley SPCA is asking you to give its dogs a home for the holidays.The SPCA is seeking foster families for a holiday sleepover from Christmas Eve to January 3.This year's sleepovers will focus on finding families to welcome the shelter's most overlooked dogs."These are terrific companions that may be overlooked for a number of reasons," said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. "They may be a little older, they may need a home as an only pet, or they might be scared in the kennels and not show their best to adopters. All of them deserve the love of a family over the holidays."Each volunteer will be given a Big Barker dog bed during the sleepovers. CLICK HERE to learn more.