Delaware County workers going home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear

By
MARCUS HOOK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nearly a month after clocking in, employees at Braskem America in Delaware County, Pennsylvania were finally able to go home.

More than 40 workers unanimously deciding to leave their families, agreeing to eat, sleep, and live at the facility where they make equipment for health care workers.

The team worked 12-hour shifts. TV and the occasional drive-by from family members were only outside contact they've had.

"There's been a glow in everyone's eyes, I'll say," said operations shift supervisor, Joe Boyce.

Boyce the says group was split among two shifts to make polypropylene, a non-woven fiber used to make N95 masks, hospital gowns, and sanitary wipes.

"We're truly honored to be able to give back and support people we will never meet in some way," he said.

Boyce says to a degree this moment is bittersweet.

The team is realizing the world around them has significantly changed in the past month.

"We've almost been the lucky ones, I'll say for the last 28 days, because I haven't had to stand six feet from somebody, I haven't had to put a mask on," Boyce explained.

But, it's a small price to pay knowing that work they've all put forth is making a difference in the battle against COVID-19.

"All the first responders, all the people on the frontlines, we thank you. That's what makes our job easy to do," Boyce said.

The group gets a week off before returning to a normal workweek.

Braskem rewarding these employees with an increase in wages.
