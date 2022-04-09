entertainment

R&B singer, songwriter Brian McKnight coming to City Winery Philadelphia

McKnight says it feels good to be out on the road and on tour, and that he loves performing in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- R&B Singer/Songwriter Brian McKnight is headed to Philadelphia next week for two nights of music and storytelling.

He will take the main stage at City Winery, performing classic hits and new music too.

With 30 years in the music business, Brian McKnight says these shows are more like a gathering of friends.

He says he grabs his guitar or sits at the piano and plays, sings and tells stories.

"This concept is really great because it's kind of like being in our living room," McKnight says. "It's sort of like the way I began. It's like coming full circle where it's a very intimate crowd. Some of the songs are 30 years old that people are coming to hear, so it's definitely a night of nostalgia."

McKnight says the crowd always sings along.

"It's really great to hear them singing louder than I'm singing," he says.

McKnight has brand new music out now, including his new single, 'Faithfully.'

He says it feels good to be out on the road and on tour, and that he loves performing in Philadelphia.

'An Evening with Brian McKnight' is coming to City Winery Philadelphia April 14 and 15.
