Longtime Bridgeport business owner cleaning up after devastating flood

Crews are continuing to pump out water from Vine Street Expressway Thursday night after the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused historic flooding in the Philadelphia region.

BRIDGEPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been a long 24 hours for first responders who have been rescuing people stranded by floodwaters around the Philadelphia region.Crews headed out in lifeboats and went door-to-door to evacuate residents who live near the swollen Schuylkill River.Other first responders, like the Bridgeport Fire Company, are helping businesses bounce back from the flooding.Dennis Demetris, who owns Demetris Uptown Market on 4th Street in Bridgeport, is one of those businesses.He has been running the shop for the past 50 years. It's been in his family for a total of 90 long years.But Wednesday's storm sent 3 to 4 feet of water into his basement, which he is currently unable to pump out.The basement is filled with almost 90 years of memorabilia including old family photos that Demetris fears he is going to have to throw."Everything is just floating around down there," he said.He says the business is still open despite the flooding.The Bridgeport Fire Company is still working to clear out the flooded basement.