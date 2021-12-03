$12,000 worth of equipment stolen from Bridgeport, Pa. football team

BRIDGEPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A youth football program in Bridgeport, Montgomery County is trying to tackle adversity.Thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from their complex and they don't know when they will be able to play another home game.Daniel Butts, coach of the PA Savages, could not believe it when he discovered their two equipment sheds were broken into and completely wiped out before a game on November 20.He tells Action News the equipment bags were filled with helmets, jerseys, pads, footballs and field equipment.Now the team is unable to play home games at Chiccino Field located at Merion and 6th streets in Bridgeport."We realized we got robbed. Nothing was here. No football equipment was here at all," said Butts. "There's no marker for a 10, 20 goal line, or anything like that.""I actually had a helmet that was stolen, so I only have pads," said Zyair Jones, a player on the team.Butts filed a police report and told Action News it'll cost an estimated $12,000 to replace the gear for these 8 to 15-year-old youth football players."I got really upset because I look at it like these are my kids. I'm a dad of four, and I have two kids that play. Hits home," Butts adds."I know a few teammates are upset, it kind of hit them," said PA Savages player Marcus McKie.In the meantime, the PA Savages are asking community leaders for donations, and they're hoping their equipment is returned.Bridgeport police tell Action News they're investigating the incident, but they would not comment further. It remains unclear whether or not police have any leads at this time.