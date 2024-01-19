The spinach was grown by Bright-Farms supplier "Element Farms" in Pompton Plains, New Jersey

Spinach, salad kits sold in 7 states, including Pa. and NJ recalled after listeria detected

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Salad and spinach kits sold in seven states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, are now being recalled over a listeria risk.

The spinach was grown by BrightFarms supplier "Element Farms" in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

The positive listeria test was discovered after routine sampling.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The impacted spinach was sold in clear, plastic containers, with best-by-dates starting on January 11 and running through January 20. It includes the baby spinach, Mediterranean crunch kit, chickpea caesar crunch kit, bacon ranch crunch kit and southwest chipotle.

Visits the FDA website for a full list of the recalled items.