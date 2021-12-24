Family escapes house fire in Abington Township, Pa.

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Montgomery County, a family was forced to leave their home this Christmas Eve when a fire broke out.
Crews responded to the 2000 block of Wharton Street in Abington just after 10 a.m. Friday.
The fire left significant damage at the property.
The family managed to get out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
