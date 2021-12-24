house fire

Family escapes house fire in Abington Township, Pa.

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family escapes Abington Twp. house fire

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Montgomery County, a family was forced to leave their home this Christmas Eve when a fire broke out.

Crews responded to the 2000 block of Wharton Street in Abington just after 10 a.m. Friday.

The fire left significant damage at the property.

The family managed to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES:

The best time to use a COVID-19 home test kit, according to an expert
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abington townshipfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Plume of smoke rises from house fire in Brooklawn
Plume of smoke rises from house fire in Brooklawn
Woman hospitalized after Camden, NJ fire
2 children hospitalized after house fire in Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
The best time to use a COVID-19 home test kit, according to an expert
Long lines celebrate Termini's South Philly Christmas Eve tradition
United and Delta cancel flights just before Christmas Eve
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Milder
LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker 2021
US to lift omicron-linked southern Africa travel ban
Home for the holiday: Travelers in Philly area make last-minute plans
Show More
Woman ejected from BMW in NE Philadelphia fatal crash: Police
Former student who texted boyfriend 'go kill yourself' pleads guilty
Nearly 40K bunk beds recalled after 2-year-old's death
25-year-old critically injured in Philly gas station shooting
Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by singer-songwriter
More TOP STORIES News