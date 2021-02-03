Miserable snowy night for some, perfect for swimmers in Delaware County

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents in Delaware County spent much of the day digging out from the snow while others trained at an outdoor swimming pool after Monday's winter storm.Nearly a foot of snow meant a timely cleanup, but it also meant some fun for the kids."It's really fun," said Nicole Casadei of Springfield."We've been out here since 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. Just can't stop the fun. We take advantage when we can. We don't know when we're gonna get this again," said Dana Buchanan of Swedesboro, New Jersey.Over in Broomall, the cold temperatures couldn't stop the French Creek Racing and Swim Team and the Schuylkill Triathlon Club from training."Because of COVID, all the pools in the area are closed. So we have to figure out a way because a lot of us are either open water swimmers, long-distance swimmers," said Michelle McCandless of Havertown."Our swimmers have been here all winter and they've been tough and braving the weather. The water is nice and warm even when the air is cold," said Coach John Kenney.Truth be told, the pool is heated to 80 degrees."So picture having a swim practice sort of in a hot tub, but you don't feel completely overheated," said Denis Escher or Prospect Park.