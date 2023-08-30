  • Full Story
New dates announced for Bruce Springsteen shows in Philadelphia

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 12:30PM
'The Boss' was scheduled to perform Wednesday and Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced the rescheduled dates for two shows in Philadelphia that were postponed earlier this month due to an apparent illness.

The shows will now take place next summer: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, and Friday, August 23, 2024.

All tickets from the postponed concerts will be valid for the new dates. Tickets for the Wednesday, August 16, 2023 show will be valid for the Wednesday, August 21, 2024 show, and tickets for the Friday, August 18, 2023 show will be valid for the Friday, August 23, 2024 show.

Tickets for the new shows are on sale now.

If you wish to receive a refund for your existing tickets, information is available here. All tickets purchased through Phillies.com/Springsteen will have a 30-day window starting on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, to request a refund.

