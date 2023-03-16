WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
bruce springsteen

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band return to Philly Thursday night

The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, March 16, 2023 1:49PM
Bruce Springsteen returns to Philly Thursday night
EMBED <>More Videos

The highly-anticipated concert at the Wells Fargo Center is still a go after the singer postponed three recent shows.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are heading back to Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The highly-anticipated concert at the Wells Fargo Center is still a go after the singer postponed three recent shows.

A statement on Springsteen's social media page said he and the E Street Band canceled those concerts due to illness. No more details have been revealed.

The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30.

This is the first time the E Street Band will tour since early 2017.

There is also a scheduled a stop in State College on March 18.

Credit: Danny Clinch

Last month, the band announced the addition of two stops in the City of Brotherly Love.

They will play at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, August 16 and Friday, August 18.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW