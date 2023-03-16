Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band return to Philly Thursday night

The highly-anticipated concert at the Wells Fargo Center is still a go after the singer postponed three recent shows.

The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are heading back to Philadelphia on Thursday night.

A statement on Springsteen's social media page said he and the E Street Band canceled those concerts due to illness. No more details have been revealed.

This is the first time the E Street Band will tour since early 2017.

There is also a scheduled a stop in State College on March 18.

Credit: Danny Clinch

Last month, the band announced the addition of two stops in the City of Brotherly Love.

They will play at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, August 16 and Friday, August 18.