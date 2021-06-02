Pets & Animals

Bear cub caught in Falls Township, Bucks County

Bear cub caught in Bucks County

FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Wildlife officials have caught a bear cub that had been wandering in Bucks County.

The bear was roaming around Makefield Road and Lincoln Highway in Falls Township Wednesday morning.

The Action Cam was on the scene as the Pennsylvania Game Commission pulled away with the trap containing the cub.

It is not yet known if this is the same bear cub that has been spotted in Yardley and Lower Makefield Township

Surveillance video showed the bear knocking over a bird feeder while looking for food.

In one video, the bear is seen knocking over a bird feeder while looking for food.



The last known sighting was in Five Mile Woods, behind a Kohl's department store, officials said.

Police said this is the time of year where bear cubs leave their moms and look for a new home.

