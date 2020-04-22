firefighters

Longtime Bucks County firefighter, Korean War veteran honored

YARDLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A hometown hero was honored on Wednesday in Bucks County.

Gene Cadwallader's body was driven through Yardley on board a fire engine from 1937 that he helped restore and maintain.

Cadwallader, who is also a Korean War veteran, is credited with building the Yardley-Makefield Fire Company into one of the top volunteer companies in the state.

He was a lifetime member with 59 years of service.

Cadwallader died on Friday at a hospice facility. He was 85.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsyardley boroughfirefighterscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFIGHTERS
Firefighter's "Thank You" signs spark cycle of giving in Bucks County
Tullytown assistant fire chief dies from COVID-19
Firefighters, police bring birthday surprise to 2 kids amid coronavirus crisis
'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' donate medical supplies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tonight on 6abc: NJ stars align for 'Jersey 4 Jersey' fundraiser
SEPTA workers job action could disrupt service
Pennsylvania boosting efforts to promote voting by mail
Deadly crash involving bicyclist near Deptford Mall
Philadelphia delays plastic bag ban amid COVID-19
2 cats are 1st pets in US to test positive for COVID-19
Task force hopes to boost jobs and safety across Pa.
Show More
Philly sports teams show support for City of Brotherly Love
CDC chief warns of possible 2nd wave of COVID-19
Delaware reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Philadelphia-based credit union donates 50K protective masks to hospitals
2 N.J. COVID-19 patients recovering after experimental treatment
More TOP STORIES News