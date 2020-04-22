Longtime Bucks County firefighter, Korean War veteran honored

YARDLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A hometown hero was honored on Wednesday in Bucks County.Gene Cadwallader's body was driven through Yardley on board a fire engine from 1937 that he helped restore and maintain.Cadwallader, who is also a Korean War veteran, is credited with building the Yardley-Makefield Fire Company into one of the top volunteer companies in the state.He was a lifetime member with 59 years of service.Cadwallader died on Friday at a hospice facility. He was 85.