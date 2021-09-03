Bucks County residents keeping close eye on Delaware River after Ida

CROYDON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Many storm-weary residents of Bucks County who got hit hard during the last severe storm in July kept a close eye on the Delaware River, hoping it didn't flood their homes.Many of them had little sleep after Wednesday's storm wreaked havoc across the region.The scene in Carversville Wednesday was devastating. Raging floodwaters roared through the streets and homes, terrifying residents.Floodwaters buckled many streets like U.S. Route 263 in Solebury and washed away parts of other roads like Upper York Road."Due to the storms last night, we do have extensive road closures. It's very limited access down to the river," said Detective Corporal Jonathan Koretzky of the Solebury Township Police Department.And with the Delaware River still rising, police asked residents who live between the Delaware Canal and the river just south of Lumberville - to voluntarily evacuate for their safety."It's obviously going to be dark and treacherous trying to get down here and do any evacuations or attempt to rescue anybody," said Koretzky.Sarah Janiczek of Solebury said, "I mean there's no harm in just getting out, better safe than sorry. who knows what could happen, it could be fine, but why take a chance? Just get up and get out."Producing dangerous tornadoes and widespread flooding, Ida left a devastating path of destruction in its wake, killing one man in his car in Milford Township.Three other people were also killed by the storm in Montgomery County, including one woman who was hit by a falling tree in Upper Dublin Township.In Buckingham Township, an EF-1 tornado scared David McCusker and his wife. This is the second tornadic event he has experienced this year.Trees were uprooted and broken up. Some of them were on the roof of his home. He says they are okay, but his barn was destroyed.McCusker says it could have been a lot worse and feels very lucky.