'Million Dollar Quartet Christmas' rocks out Bucks County Playhouse

From the creators of the award-winning Broadway hit "Million Dollar Quartet" comes a Christmas show that will have you rocking out.

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's a holiday musical on stage right now at the Bucks County Playhouse that combines some of the greatest musicians of all time with some of the most iconic sounds of the season.

"It's Johnny Cash, Jerry Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley," says director Hunter Foster.

"This is a rock-and-roll show, so you can come, get a drink, watch the show dance in the aisles," Foster says. "It's more of a party."

Foster starred in the original company on Broadway.

He's now directing this Christmas version of the show.

"There's a big concert at the end where they sing some 'Run, Run, Rudolph' and 'Mele Kalikimaka,' and 'Blue Christmas,'" Foster says. "It's a lot of the classic 50s hits and it's nostalgic. It's Christmas in a more simple time in our world, and there's so much nostalgia towards those four artists."

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas runs through New Year's Day at the Bucks County Playhouse