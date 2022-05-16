Buffalo mass shooting highlights rise in hate crimes in US; data shows racist propaganda up in Pa.

In a 180-page manifesto, he espoused racist views. Investigators say he targeted the grocery store in Buffalo, NY because he wanted to be in an area with a high concentration of Black people to attack.
"We have to now be concerned about being targeted as a people, as a race," said Catherine Hicks, president of the NAACP Philadelphia branch.
This attack comes on the heels of the Anti-Defamation League's latest data release, showing a nationwide rise in hate crime. Some of those actions began with propaganda.
"We've seen this rise in hate and hate speech and extremism," said Andre Goretsky, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in Philadelphia.
SEE ALSO: Buffalo shooting suspect's prior school threat, hospital stay face scrutiny after 10 killed
The ADL tracked a record 4,851 cases of white supremacist propaganda in 2021.
The state with the most propaganda was Pennsylvania. Our state had 238 incidents in 2020, which was a record then.
In 2021, that number nearly doubled to 473 reports of racist and anti-Semitic propaganda.
The ADL sees it often pushed towards young white men.
"(There are efforts to) radicalize and recruit young white men who are at their most vulnerable stage," said Goretsky.
Those young men are similar in age to the accused shooter in Buffalo who espoused the so-called "White Replacement Theory."
"It's a conspiracy theory that there is a plan to replace white Americans with individuals of color," said Goretsky. "And that there is also a belief that the Jewish community is taking the lead on that."
"That's what causes these types of mass shootings -- when this type of information is disseminated across the internet," said Hicks.
The ADL is calling for more action by social media companies.
"To enforce their policies around hate and hate speech," said Goretsky.
The NAACP thinks other parts of the solution include gun laws.
"There should be more safeguards with being able to buy these assault weapons," said Hicks who also thinks the voting is part of the solution.
"We have to look at these people who are running to see what are their ideas about the future," she said.
The FBI has launched a campaign urging people to report hate crimes saying in a statement to Action News:
"Hate crimes are of the highest priority for the FBI, including here in Philadelphia, because of their devastating impact on our communities. We encourage victims and witnesses to report all hate crimes by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting tips.fbi.gov. Information can be shared anonymously, if you like."
The ADL continues that same mission to get people to report hate crimes. The organization also tracks hate crimes and white supremacist propaganda. The push for a solution is now even more urgent after the deadly racist attack in Buffalo.
"I think we all need to work harder to fight against," said Goretsky.
"It's scary, and it's time for a change," said Hicks.
The Anti-Defamation league is partnering with groups across the country. They're pushing President Biden to hold a summit on extremism and hate. The organization is also providing resources including how to speak with children who are concerned about the attack in Buffalo. You can find that information here: https://www.adl.org/blog/the-horrific-mass-shooting-in-buffalo-how-to-talk-with-young-people