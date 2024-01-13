Blizzard-like conditions in New York force Bills-Steelers playoff game to be rescheduled

NEW YORK -- Buffalo and western New York could face dangerous blizzard-like conditions this weekend, prompting the Bills playoff game against Pittsburgh to be rescheduled.

During a press conference Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Bills game will now be played Monday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

Hochul also took to X, formerly Twitter, and noted that the decision was made after speaking with emergency response teams, Bills leadership and the NFL.

The governor also announced a full travel ban for all passenger vehicles in Erie County starting at 9 p.m.

Hochul said snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour are anticipated and response teams are preparing for the "worst-case scenario."

"It will not be safe to be out on the roads tonight," Hochul said, adding that the travel ban will allow crews to try stay on top of snow removal.

The "bullseye" of the storm will hit early afternoon on Sunday, Hochul said, which led to the decision to postpone the game.

A state of emergency was issued Friday by the governor ahead of the potentially life-threatening conditions in the region.

Bitterly cold air is expected to clash with intense lake-effect snow during this storm that could amount to 1-3 feet.

AccuWeather says strong winds combined with the heavy snow could create whiteout conditions around Orchard Park, New York.

The same winter storm dumped heavy snow across the Plains and Midwest, ushering in some of the coldest air of the season.

The cold was the biggest concern in the Dakotas. It was 11 degrees below zero F (minus 24 C) in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Friday morning, and forecasters warned the weekend will get even worse. It could reach 20 below F (minus 29 C) by early Sunday.

Near-record cold in Kansas City will make for a frigid NFL playoff game Saturday night, when the Chiefs host Miami. The game-time temperature could be below zero. Fans will be allowed to bring in blankets for their laps and cardboard to put under their feet to stay warm.

The University of Kansas Health System set up a clinic and several first aid stations at Arrowhead Stadium.

"We could really get busy," emergency medicine physician Dr. Dennis Allin said at a briefing on Friday.