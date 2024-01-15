Philadelphia Eagles fans head down to Florida ahead of playoff match against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles are limping into Monday night's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans who can't make it to Tampa tell Action News they'll be watching, but for some, concerns continue over the Eagles' play the last few weeks.

Fans who can't make it to Tampa tell Action News they'll be watching, but for some, concerns continue over the Eagles' play the last few weeks. The Philadelphia Eagles are limping into Monday night's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans who can't make it to Tampa tell Action News they'll be watching, but for some, concerns continue over the Eagles' play the last few weeks. The Philadelphia Eagles are limping into Monday night's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans who can't make it to Tampa tell Action News they'll be watching, but for some, concerns continue over the Eagles' play the last few weeks. The Philadelphia Eagles are limping into Monday night's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are limping into Monday night's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Birds have high hopes they can turn their luck around in time for their Wildcard Weekend matchup after a disastrous end to the regular season.

Hundreds of Eagles fans are now making their way from the Philadelphia area down to Tampa, Florida.

Many have the same hopes that the Birds will put up a good fight against the Buccaneers and move on to the second round of the playoffs.

Steve Konetski says he'll be among the Eagles faithful, cheering on the Birds to victory.

He believes the team is ready for a fresh start in the playoffs. Despite the star receiver, A.J. Brown, being out due to injury, Konetski is confident we'll be leaving Tampa with a win.

"I think they have everybody exactly where they want them," Konetski said as he prepared to board his flight to Tampa. "We got to get the underdog mentality back into it, 23-17 birds."

Konetski says he's traveling to Tampa for work and saw the perfect opportunity to get tickets to the game for a little mix of work and leisure.

"I get to see the Eagles and I get a free trip out of it to Tampa," he said.

Other fans are lucking out, too. According to financial experts, fans can get flights to Tampa, tickets to the game, and a hotel for as low as $315 with a little bargain shopping.

"Fans are still traveling," explained Kyle Zorn, head of content at TickPick. "I just think the hype has died down a little bit and so there's not as much demand. Tampa Bay kinda snuck into the playoffs, so it's interesting how tickets have kind of gone this low."

The affordability shocked Aaron Thompson, who says he's flying to Orlando but now is thinking about taking the hour-and-a-half drive over to Tampa to cheer the Birds on in person.

"Honestly, I might have to make that drive there," he said.

Fans who can't make it to Tampa tell Action News they'll be watching, but for some, concerns continue over the Eagles' play the last few weeks.

"It's not looking good based on their performance over the last five weeks," Willie Harrington said.

Others, such as Jesse McIlhenny, say they've lowered their expectations but they're keeping hope alive.

"I'm really hoping we pull it together after such a strong start to the season," he said.

The game will air on 6abc. Kickoff begins Monday at 8:15 p.m.