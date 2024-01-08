Philadelphia Eagles fans worry about playoffs: 'I wouldn't put money on it'

Eagles will face Buccaneers in the wild card round. You can watch the game on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. right here on 6abc.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles finished the regular season 11-6 after Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.

No. 5-seed Philadelphia will take on the No. 4-seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15 in the NFL's wild card round.

"It's a little disappointing, but I'm still a fan," said James Donato, who was buying Eagles gear on Monday.

The Eagles have been losing steam since November, losing five of the last six games.

"It was probably the worst possible result that could happen, especially for us," said Joe DiBiaggio, who runs Phans of Philly. They create travel packages to see teams play outside of Philadelphia.

"There's no interest at all right now," he says.

DiBiaggio does have a travel package to see the Eagles in Tampa on Monday and it mirrors a successful trip to Tampa in September.

"Everybody loved it. Everybody had a great time. So we're kind of just replicating that trip. Granted, we had a thousand fans on that trip. This trip we probably expect 100 fans if we're lucky," DiBiaggio said.

On StubHub, tickets were going for less than $130 as of Monday morning. Many die-hard fans said they aren't giving up on their team, especially since the playoffs are unpredictable.

"If we didn't have fans to cheer them on even at their worst, then what kind of fan are you?" asked Hannah Benavidez, who drove in from Ohio to watch the Eagles lose to the Giants.

The Eagles are favored by 2.5 points to win against Tampa.