Several people, including child, pulled from burning home in South Jersey

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters rescued several people, including a child, from a burning home in South Jersey on Sunday night.

Crews responded to the blaze on the 800 block of Route 130 in Burlington just after 8 p.m.

The mayor of Burlington says firefighters pulled a child from the second floor of the home.

The victim was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

There is no word yet on the victim's age or condition.

Firefighters say the blaze was placed under control in about 30 minutes. Authorities did not say what sparked the flames.