Bus of asylum-seekers from Del Rio, Texas arrives in Philadelphia

Officials said 49 people from Del Rio, Texas were on board the bus that arrived at about 10 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fifth bus carrying people from Texas seeking asylum in the United States arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning at 30th Street Station.

The group will be taken to a welcoming facility on E. Luzerne Street in North Philadelphia, officials said.

The bus that arrived Wednesday is the fifth to roll into Philadelphia this month.

Texas has put more than 300 busloads of migrants on the road since April, sometimes five in a day, on unannounced journeys to cities including New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. The trips have cost Texas about $26 million, according to Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

