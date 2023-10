Caught on video: Car catches fire after colliding with bus in Philadelphia

A witness stepped in to help get passengers off the bus.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car caught fire after colliding with a bus in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood on Thursday.

A video from an Action News viewer shows flames pouring out of the car after the collision.

Police say the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. at South Street and Convention Avenue.

Authorities say five people were treated for injuries.

It's not yet clear what caused the collision.