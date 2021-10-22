Delaware school district bus driver shortage could lead to virtual learning

NEW CASTLE, Delaware -- A critical shortage of bus drivers could force one Delaware school district to switch to virtual learning.
In a message sent to families on Thursday, the Colonial School District is asking for understanding as it finds ways to deal with the issue.
"Colonial is doing its best to maintain transportation but we need families to understand our dilemma, lend us your grace, and speak to your students about easing the stress drivers are under by being on their best behavior," the district said.
Students are being told to take their Chromebooks and school materials home each day in the event that the shortage gets so bad that they have to pivot to online learning.
The district said it is down several drivers who have been taken off the road due to a variety of reasons.
"Our shortage is so critical, CDL certified office staff and mechanics have been transporting students," the district said.
In addition, the district said some drivers are making double or triple runs which often results in late pick-ups and drop-offs to schools and bus stops.
The district said it has had to split routes and add the students to other busses.
