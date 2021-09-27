early dismissal

South Jersey high school changes dismissal time due to bus driver shortage

The Deptford School District is offering to pay $23 an hour for bus drivers.
DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Students at a South Jersey high school will be dismissed earlier starting Monday due to a bus driver shortage.

Deptford High School will let students out at 1:25 p.m. instead of the normal 1:45 p.m.

The pandemic has caused a bus driver shortage in Deptford and several other school districts across our area.

The Deptford School District is offering to pay $23 an hour for drivers. "If you don't have a CDL yet, we will train you!" the district says.

Some schools are offering families money in exchange for them taking their kids to and from school - skipping the bus altogether.

The Camden City School District is offering families $1,000 to take their children to school themselves this school year.

The School District of Philadelphia and the EastSide Charter School in Delaware are among others offering cash incentives for parents.

