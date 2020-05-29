Delaware restaurants, retailers gear up for reopening on June 1

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- After being cooped up for months, people across Delaware are ready for June 1, when in-person activity can resume at 30% capacity for retailers, restaurants and other businesses. It marks Delaware's Phase 1 of the economic reopening.
"Yes, I really am excited because I just want to go shopping. I just want to get some shirts and ties," said Wilmington resident Cherise Johnson.
Governor John Carney started a rolling reopening last Wednesday, when customers were allowed inside retailers by appointment only.
Sissy Aerenson, owner of Peter Kate boutique, said her employees are equipped and ready for customers.
"We have hand sanitizer everywhere, we have wipes, we're constantly in communication with the medical professionals and our customers about what's going on," said Aerenson.
William Sullivan, board member for Delaware Hotel and Lodging Association, said resort hotels received an uptick in reservations after the June 1 announcement.
"The Delaware hotels that we're working with have spent the last three to four weeks preparing for this with signage, protective equipment for us, most hotels will require guests to wear masks, except for when they're in their own guest room," said Sullivan.
The Casino at Delaware Park tested all employees for the coronavirus ahead of their June 1 reopening.
President Bill Fasy said employees are going through retraining procedures on how to safely deal with chemicals and equipment. He said they have procedures in place to keep customers safe.
"We have signage, we have social distancing, we'll be coaching everyone as they're coming in," said Fasy.
On Friday, Governor John Carney addressed concerns that the state is moving too swiftly while neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey have more restrictions.
"You can't have a healthy community without a healthy economy, and our effort has been to balance those objectives," said Carney.
Carney also announced summer programs and summer camps will reopen during Phase 2 of economic reopening.
