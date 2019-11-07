consumer

Kohl's doubling military discount through Veterans Day

Kohl's plans to say thank you to the United States Armed Forces in a big way with a five-day savings event.

Each Monday, Kohl's offers military service members, veterans and their families 15 percent off for their weekly military Mondays.

From Thursday through Veterans Day, Kohl's is doubling that discount to 30 percent off. The discount applies not only for veterans but also active duty service members and their families.

You can find the Kohl's store closest to you on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessmilitaryconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER
Dunkin' introducing meatless sausage sandwich
Dunkin' introduces meatless sausage sandwich in Philly
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Google buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 10, shot in head while walking home from school: Police
Berks Co. woman accused of taking photos of dead nursing home residents
EXCLUSIVE: South Philly carjacking victim speaks, SUV used in robbery spree
Arrest made after driver fatally strikes man walking dog in Philly
AccuWeather: Late rain today, brief wet snow in the Poconos
Drivers get flat tires after steel debris falls off truck on I-295
Show More
16-year-old among victims in Philly triple shooting
Teen suffering from possible vaping-related illness but had no symptoms
Lawyer: Sean Kratz an "idiot" who was terrified of "lunatic" cousin
Sen. Harris proposes new bill extending school hours
Woman found stabbed to death in Fox Chase: Police
More TOP STORIES News