Nutella factory shuts down production lines after employees go on strike

A strike at the world's largest Nutella factory has shut down production lines.

Nearly 160 employees have been on strike over pay since May 28th at the factory in northern France.

Union representatives say only one of the plant's four Nutella production lines is still operational and only at a fifth of its usual capacity.

Fortunately for lovers of the hazelnut spread, the shutdown has not yet led to a Nutella shortage.
