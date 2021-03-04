boardwalk

Playland's Castaway Cove to reopen after 4-alarm fire on Ocean City Boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A staple on the Ocean City Boardwalk will reopen in just a few weeks following a devastating 4-alarm fire.

The smoke and fire that tore through Playland's Castaway Cove in Ocean City, New Jersey, last month have cleared, but it's going to be a multi-million dollar fix for the park's owners.



Officials said an electrical source sparked the blaze at Playland's Castaway Cove on January 30.

The arcade, offices, and the famous pirate ship on the roof were damaged, but fortunately many of the rides were untouched.

Playland's Castaway Cove will open the weekend of March 27 and it is offering deals to customers.

Brian Hartley, vice president of Playland's Castaway Cove, told OCNJ Daily that March 27 was the earliest they could possibly open.

Videos from the Action Cam and viewers of the fire at the Ocean City Boardwalk.



"We are excited to get back open and back to a little bit of normalcy," Hartley said.

He explained visitors will use an easement at neighboring Jilly's Arcade to enter Castaway Cove for the time being.
Chopper 6 was over the Ocean City Boardwalk following a 4-alarm fire.



Federal and local investigators were able to use a pattern of fire alarms, eyewitness accounts, photos and videos, a detailed excavation of the site and examination of forensic evidence to determine the cause and area of origin for the fire.

Businesses Hamburger Construction Company and Brume Juice were also destroyed in the fire.
