ACTION NEWS TROUBLESHOOTERS

Action News Troubleshooters on double duty to help twins

EMBED </>More Videos

In the latest Troubleshooters segment, Nydia Han helps a pair of Delaware twins with separate issues as reported on Action News at 11 on February 6, 2019..

By
Action News Troubleshooters were on double duty Wednesday, helping out a pair of Delaware twins with separate issues.

Joe and Bill Connell are twins but they have more than a birthdate in common, both married a woman named MaryAnn and both called on the Action News Troubleshooters for help.

"We were having trouble with our computer and I knew the warranty was about to expire and they kept giving us the runaround and I truly didn't know what to do," said Bill Connell.

The computer was being used by Bill and Maryann's daughter, a student at West Chester University.

"I called Action News and I told them the problem and they took it from there," said Bill. "And the very next day the computer company called and sent someone right to our house, and they replaced the hard drive and everything else that was wrong with the computer."

Joe Connell was having a problem with his garage door opener.

He said he ordered a new one online but it was defective, and he just couldn't get the company to fix it.

"In the progress of six weeks and around 10 phone calls, I kept getting the same message, someone will call you in 24-72 hours. No phone call," he said.

Joe remembered the experience his twin had with the Action News Troubleshooters, so he called on us and we contacted the company for him.

"12 o'clock the very next day the new garage door opener was installed. It was great. Problem solved," he said.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessaction news troubleshooters
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACTION NEWS TROUBLESHOOTERS
Troubleshooters: Subscription renewals
Action News Troubleshooters: Big billing mistake
Action News Troubleshooters: Avoid getting bumped from your flight
Social media account hijacked by hackers? You're not alone
More action news troubleshooters
BUSINESS
Ocean City visitors will fill up at the last gas station standing
GM to begin laying off workers this week
WalMart will pay employees for good attendance
Super Bowl Monday could cost companies half a billion in lost work productivity
More Business
Top Stories
Fresh Start closes after Darby Borough sells building for $1 to SEPTA
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Pedestrian killed after being struck by two cars
Police shoot pit bull after owner, woman attacked
Baby accidentally left on train as dad smokes cigarette
Officials: Patient hospitalized in Philadelphia does not have Ebola
Police: Suspect stabbed man, yelled racial slurs
Valentine's Day: Name roach after ex, shred photo at Hooters
Show More
Gunman opens fire on Torresdale Avenue, 1 wounded
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, 50s Today
Bat-wielding intruders steal safe from Logan apartment
Fox Chase street floods due to water main break
Keith Urban to play at NHL Stadium Series in Philadelphia
More News