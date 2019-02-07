Action News Troubleshooters were on double duty Wednesday, helping out a pair of Delaware twins with separate issues.Joe and Bill Connell are twins but they have more than a birthdate in common, both married a woman named MaryAnn and both called on the Action News Troubleshooters for help."We were having trouble with our computer and I knew the warranty was about to expire and they kept giving us the runaround and I truly didn't know what to do," said Bill Connell.The computer was being used by Bill and Maryann's daughter, a student at West Chester University."I called Action News and I told them the problem and they took it from there," said Bill. "And the very next day the computer company called and sent someone right to our house, and they replaced the hard drive and everything else that was wrong with the computer."Joe Connell was having a problem with his garage door opener.He said he ordered a new one online but it was defective, and he just couldn't get the company to fix it."In the progress of six weeks and around 10 phone calls, I kept getting the same message, someone will call you in 24-72 hours. No phone call," he said.Joe remembered the experience his twin had with the Action News Troubleshooters, so he called on us and we contacted the company for him."12 o'clock the very next day the new garage door opener was installed. It was great. Problem solved," he said.-----