recall

Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey due to blue plastic concerns

Consumers with questions can call the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372.
EMBED <>More Videos

Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey due to blue plastic

PHILADELPHIA -- Butterball is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey due to the possibility of blue plastic embedded in the products.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Wednesday. The ground turkey items were produced on Sept. 28, 2021.

The following products are subject to the recall:

  • 2.5-lb. trays containing "farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.




  • 3-lb. tray containing "Kroger GROUND TURKEY" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.




FSIS says the products bear establishment number "EST. P-7345" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The FSIS says they received consumer complaints about the plastic. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers and/or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the agency say.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallsrecallinstagram storiesu.s. & worldturkey
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Baby cereal sold at Walmart recalled due to arsenic
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode
Coppertone recalls sunscreen due to carcinogen
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction
TOP STORIES
Inmate uprising at Philly prison under control
Protests erupt after UDel student charged with attacking ex-girlfriend
Breaking supply chain gridlock that's causing shortages, high prices
John Deere workers go on strike after rejecting contract
USPS issues statement after large pile of mail found in woods
Wilmington mother of 4 gunned down on her front porch
Thursday Night Football: Brady says Eagles are 'a very dangerous team'
Show More
White House rejects Trump's claims over Jan. 6 Capitol riot documents
These 3 Philly spots made New York Times' Restaurant List
3-alarm fire leads to collapse at Trenton building
Dogs help find man having medical emergency in Chester Co. woods
Mixing COVID boosters likely safe, effective: NIH study
More TOP STORIES News