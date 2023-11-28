WATCH VIDEOS

Buybuy BABY reopens at least 11 stores, including Cherry Hill location

Buybuy BABY also plans to open more than 100 additional stores over the next 3 years.

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 1:11PM
The Buybuy BABY located in the Ellisburg Circle shopping center in Cherry Hill is among at least 11 stores to reopen.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Buybuy BABY is back and it's already reopened some locations -- including one in New Jersey.

As of now, the retailer has reopened 11 stores. One location that's been reopened is in the Ellisburg Circle Shopping Center in Cherry Hill.

Buybuy BABY also plans to open more than 100 additional stores over the next three years. It's possible that another 200 smaller stores could be opened as well.

The chain had been closed for about three months after its former parent company Bed Bath & Beyond went bankrupt earlier this year.

RELATED: Bed Bath and Beyond will live on - well, the brand, anyway- thanks to Overstock.com

However, the new owner of the brand believes many parents still rather shop for baby products in person and that in-store experiences allow shoppers to get a feel for items, like strollers, cribs and car seats before buying.

